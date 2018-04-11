Sheena bora case: Prisons dept to record Indrani Mukerjea’s statement on recent illness

In its report, Hinduja hospital has suggested significant presence of an anti-depressant in Indrani Mukerjea’s urine. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/File) In its report, Hinduja hospital has suggested significant presence of an anti-depressant in Indrani Mukerjea’s urine. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/File)

Indrani Mukerjea’s statement will soon be recorded by Inspector General of Police (Prisons) Rajvardhan Sinha, who is probing the circumstances leading to her recent illness.

Mukerjea, accused in the Sheena Bora murder case and lodged in the Byculla jail, fell unconscious in prison on Friday. She was rushed to JJ Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. “It would be pertinent to record her statement as part of the inquiry. We have written to doctors at JJ Hospital, asking whether she is medically fit to record her statement,” said a senior official from the Prisons department on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Kalina, is likely to submit its chemical analysis report by Wednesday. “While JJ Hospital has sent samples to Kalina FSL and Hinduja hospital, the final discharge report by JJ Hospital will form the basis of our inquiry,” the official added. In its report, Hinduja hospital has suggested significant presence of an anti-depressant in her urine.

Statements of at least half-a-dozen staff members have been recorded so far by Sinha. “The inquiry mandates Sinha to probe if there were any lapses on the part of the jail administration or the escorts. If no lapses is found, a complaint will be made to the Mumbai Police to probe Mukerjea’s illness,” the official said. On Tuesday, Mukerjea’s condition improved significantly. “She will require a few more days’ hospitalisation,” said JJ Hospital Superintendent Dr Sanjay Surase.

Her cholinesterase levels were found within limits and she started oral feeds by Tuesday. “Her chest X-ray has shown the aspiration pneumonia is resolving. She is reacting to verbal instructions now,” Surase added.

