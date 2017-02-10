Sheena Bora case: Peter’s signature ‘forged’ on documents

Indrani Mukerjea, Other Accused Brought to Mumbai in Killa court (CBI Court), Indrani Mukerjea, Other Accused Brought to Mumbai in Killa court (CBI Court),

A day after it emerged that Peter Mukerjea’s signatures on bank documents were allegedly forged, his lawyers said they are in the process of deciding the further course of action. Advocate Mihir Gheewala on Wednesday had brought to the notice of the court that two banks where Peter and wife Indrani had joint accounts had received letters where Peter ‘purportedly’ has relinquished the rights of his joint account to Indrani.

Saying no such letters were sent or signed by Peter, the lawyers claimed on February 1, when Indrani had sought permission from the court to send certain documents to banks, the signature of Peter was ‘forged’.

While the court has directed the banks and others not to act on such requests sent by accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, Gheewala said they have so far not sought any action into the incident.

“We are in the process of finalising the action we intend to take with regard to this incident,” Gheewala said.

He claimed while four drafts were submitted by Indrani, including the alleged letters sent to Syndicate Bank in Mumbai and ANZ Bank in New Zealand, the carbon copy given to the court did not have signatures of Peter or Indrani.

Advocate Gunjan Mangala representing Indrani declined to comment.