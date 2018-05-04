Sheena Bora case: Indrani’s ex-secy tells court she may not be able to recognise handwriting

Sheena Bora was killed on April 24, 2012, allegedly by Indrani, along with her former husband Sanjeev Khanna, and Shyamvar Rai. Sheena Bora was killed on April 24, 2012, allegedly by Indrani, along with her former husband Sanjeev Khanna, and Shyamvar Rai.

In the Sheena Bora murder case, Kajal Sharma, the former secretary of the main accused, Indrani Mukerjea, told the court on Thursday that she might not be able to recognise her handwriting on vouchers and cheques filed by her when she was employed with Indrani. Sharma was confronted with vouchers and cheques pertaining to cash given to the former driver of Indrani, who is now an accused-turned-approver in the case, Shyamvar Rai. “It is mostly my handwriting. I cannot recollect if the contents were written by me,” Sharma said during her cross-examination by Sudeep Pasbola, the defence advocate for Indrani. The vouchers pertained to cash given to Rai for him to visit Goa, where Indrani was already present, in the first week of April, 2012.

Sheena was killed on April 24, 2012, allegedly by Indrani, along with her former husband Sanjeev Khanna, and Rai. Sharma was asked if there was any record of the conversations made through video-calling platform Skype with Indrani in 2011-12. Sharma said no such record had been kept. The CBI alleges that Rai was first informed about the conspiracy to murder Sheena by Indrani on a Skype call from the Thane office of INX. Sharma had helped Rai open the Skype account and had set up the call, according to Indrani’s instructions.

Meanwhile, Peter Mukerjea has received a legal notice for divorce, sent by Indrani last month, in Arthur Road jail where he is lodged. He would be responding to it by next week, his advocates said. According to the notice, Indrani said since there is no chance of reconciliation in their marriage, they should execute an agreed amicable financial settlement.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App