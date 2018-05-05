Sheena bora case: Indrani’s ex-secy questioned on discrepancies

In the Sheena Bora murder case, the third witness, Kajal Sharma, the former secretary of the main accused Indrani Mukerjea, was questioned on discrepancies in her statements, on Friday. In the Sheena Bora murder case, the third witness, Kajal Sharma, the former secretary of the main accused Indrani Mukerjea, was questioned on discrepancies in her statements, on Friday.

In the Sheena Bora murder case, the third witness, Kajal Sharma, the former secretary of the main accused Indrani Mukerjea, was questioned on discrepancies in her statements, on Friday. Advocate Sudeep Pasbola, representing Indrani, asked Sharma why she did not tell the Khar police, who had initially recorded her statement in 2015, about being pressured to forge Sheena’s signature by Indrani.

During her deposition last month, Sharma had claimed that in May and June 2012, Indrani had made her sign as Sheena on a resignation letter and a cancellation of lease licence, to be sent to Sheena’s employer and landlord, respectively.

On Friday, Sharma was confronted with the statement she made before Khar police, where she had allegedly not mentioned that she had declined to sign but was pressured to do so by Indrani. “You also said during your deposition that you had, in June, told Indrani that you have forgotten Sheena’s signature but she had asked you to practice. Any reason why this was not included in your statement to Khar police? “ Pasbola asked Sharma.

“It may have been because I had given my statement in Hindi and it was taken down by the police in Marathi that it was not recorded word to word,” Sharma told the court. The cross-examination will continue on June 29.

