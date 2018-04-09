Sheena Bora case: Indrani Mukerjea’s condition improving, likely to be discharged in a day or two, says doctor

Indrani Mukerjea being taken to JJ Hospital for a medical check-up. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/File) Indrani Mukerjea being taken to JJ Hospital for a medical check-up. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/File)

MORE THAN 48 hours after Indrani Mukerjea, accused in the Sheena Bora murder case and an inmate at the Byculla prison, was admitted to the JJ hospital where she is currently recuperating, the police and jail authorities are waiting for her to stabilise before they can record her statement. Officials at the JJ hospital said that while her condition has improved, but a patch has been detected on her lungs indicating she had contracted ‘aspiration pneumonia’. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two after which the jail authorities and police officials are likely to record her statement.

A senior police officer said, “As of now, we are waiting for her condition to stabilise before we can record her statement. We will also be awaiting the report of the jail officials to get some more clarity on the incident.” A jail official said they are investigating the matter but refused to comment any further.

This is the second time that Indrani had to be rushed to hospital from the prison after a similar incident took place in October 2015, when she had overdosed on pills. Jail officials had back then said that they would keep an eye on her and that CCTV cameras would be used to monitor her.

Dr Wiqar Shaikh, under whose care she is receiving treatment, said that her condition seems to be a result of drug overdose based on the line of treatment and her response. However, the doctor said they will be waiting for two more medical reports before they can confirm the same. “The blood reports have come and are clear. But we are still waiting for chemical analysis reports on the stomach wash and urine samples from the forensic science laboratory before we can confirm that it was a case of drug overdose,” said Shaikh.

The doctor added, “In the past 24 hours, her condition has improved. She is conscious, obeying commands, and her blood pressure is stable. She is responding well to treatment. The only problem is that from Saturday evening she has contracted aspiration pneumonia. In the x-ray, a patch can be seen in her lungs. She is being treated for the same and we should release her in a day or two.” When asked about the drug she took, Shaikh said, “The details about the drugs she took will be answered by police officials.”

Mukerjea, 46, the co-founder of INX media, is currently lodged in Byculla women’s jail. On Friday afternoon, she was present before a Special CBI court hearing the case. She was taken back to jail around 5 pm. Mukerjea complained of difficulty in breathing around 10.30 pm and was taken to the hospital by prison authorities. According to a senior doctor at the hospital, she was brought in at 11.15 pm in a drowsy state. She underwent blood tests and a physical examination before being admitted to the cardiac intensive care unit.

