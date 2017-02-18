Sheena Bora case: First witness to be examined on Feb 23

Indrani Mukerjea Indrani Mukerjea

THE FIRST witness in the Sheena Bora murder case is likely to depose on February 23. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has provided a list of witnesses to the accused for preparation for cross-examination. On Friday, the CBI through special public prosecutor Bharat Badami also filed an application for issuing summons to prosecution witnesses.

For the accused — Peter Mukerjea, a former CEO of a media house — Advocate Shrikant Shivade filed his vakalatnama before court. Shivade, who has previously appeared for actor Salman Khan during his trial in the hit-and-run case and is currently appearing for Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, an accused in the Malegaon 2008 blast case, will be representing Peter in the trial. Peter was so far represented by Advocate Mihir Gheewala.

Meanwhile, the special court Friday directed the superintendents of Byculla women’s prison and Arthur road jail, where the accused in the case, including Peter, wife Indrani and Sanjeev Khanna are lodged, to verify all documents to be signed by the accused.

This after an alleged forgery of Peter’s signature on two bank documents were brought to the notice of the court by his family. While Peter’s lawyers had alleged that the forgery was done by Indrani, her lawyer Gunjan Mangla informed the court on Friday that Indrani had written a letter to her from prison denying the allegation. Peter’s lawyers had alleged that Indrani had forged documents sent to two banks stating Peter wants to relinquish his rights to the joint bank account held by the couple.