Sheena Bora case: ‘Discrepancies’ in Shyamvar Rai’s statements, says defence

Rai was also asked about the disposal of Sheena’s body on April 25, about which he had given a more detailed statement to the CBI. Rai was also asked about the disposal of Sheena’s body on April 25, about which he had given a more detailed statement to the CBI.

The defence in the Sheena Bora murder case Friday pointed out discrepancies in statements made by accused-turned-approver Shyamvar Rai before the Khar police, and subsequent ones he made before the CBI. Senior advocate Sudeep Pasbola, representing accused Indrani Mukerjea, confronted Rai with various omissions in his statements made to the Khar police on August 24, 2015, while he was in police custody, days after his arrest.

The defence pointed out that Rai had not assigned specific roles to those accused in the murder of Sheena on April 24, 2012, in his statement to the Khar police. Rai was also confronted with details pertaining to the alleged kidnapping of Sheena from Bandra by Indrani and Sanjeev Khanna when Sheena’s fiance Rahul had come to drop her.

Rai was also asked about the disposal of Sheena’s body on April 25, about which he had given a more detailed statement to the CBI. Apart from the statement made before the Khar police in August, Rai had subsequently gave statements to the CBI and before a magistrate under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App