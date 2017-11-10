‘Shed your arrogance’, Rahul Gandhi tells govt; says he won’t allow BJP to impose Gabbar Singh Tax

New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (PTI Photo)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a fresh salvo on the Narendra Modi-led government over the Goods and Services Tax (GST), insisting that his party will not allow the imposition of the “Gabbar Singh Tax” and asked the Centre to shed its “arrogance” to do some course correction. “We will not allow BJP to impose a Gabbar Singh Tax on India. They cannot break the back of the small and medium businesses, crush the informal sector and destroy millions of jobs. #GSTCouncilMeet,” the Congress scion wrote on Twitter.

Gandhi also suggested the government to give the country a “genuine simple tax” and alleged that it should not “waste time” of the country by engaging in “lip service”.

“…acknowledge your incompetence, shed your arrogance and listen to the people of India,” he said on the micro-blogging site.

Some Suggestions 1. Correct the fundamental flaw in GST architecture to give India a Genuine Simple Tax. 2. Don’t waste India’s time with lip service. 3. Acknowledge your incompetence, shed your arrogance and listen to the people of India. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 10, 2017

The Congress leader’s remarks came in the wake of the 23rd GST Council meeting held in Guwahati, where it was decided that tax rate on a wide range of mass use items would be slashed to 18 per cent from existing 28 per cent. Overall, the council reduced rates on 177 items.

The Council had been facing widespread criticism from opposition-ruled states over keeping mass used goods in the 28 per cent slab which was meant for luxury and de-merit goods. The GST, which was implemented from July 1, has five tax slabs of 0 per cent, 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent.

