Shed complacency: Sharad Pawar to party

NCP president Sharad Pawar Thursday urged the party to shed its “complacency” and come out of the “in-power mindset”. Speaking at the party’s meeting convened in Mumbai, Pawar urged workers to take to the field and consolidate the organisation, stressing the need to go back to the grassroots.

State NCP chief Sunil Tatkare said, “ Senior leader Ajit Pawar and I will tour the whole of Maharashtra in the next two months. Wherever there are shortcomings, they will be tackled.” Tatkare also indicated that Sharad Pawar himself would tour the state. According to sources, it was decided at the meeting that party leaders and worked should identity regional problems and deploy local leaders to connect with people.

