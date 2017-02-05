She has no experience. How can she be CM, asks DMK leader on Sasikala’s appointment

AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala leaves after attending the party MLA’s meeting in which she was elected as AIADMK Legislative party leader, set to become Tamil Nadu CM, at Party’s Headquarters in Chennai on Sunday. PTI Photo AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala leaves after attending the party MLA’s meeting in which she was elected as AIADMK Legislative party leader, set to become Tamil Nadu CM, at Party’s Headquarters in Chennai on Sunday. PTI Photo

After Sasikala Natarajan was elected as the Legislative Party leader of the AIADMK on Sunday, opposition party, DMK, in Tamil Nadu has objected to the decision, according to a report in NDTV. Claiming that Sasikala was not Jayalalithaa’s choice for position either in the government or in the party, DMK’s working president M K Stalin said, “People of Tamil Nadu did not vote for anyone from Jayalalithaa’s “household” to be chief minister.” Stalin dubbed the elevation of Sasikala as against the “wishes” of both Jayalalithaa and the expectations of the people.

Speaking to reporters at Tiruvarur, the DMK leader recalled that whenever Jayalalithaa could not be at the helm

as when she was indisposed since last September and after being convicted in a disproportionate assets case, she chose Panneerselvam to head the government. He said his “party will face it in the upcoming elections (civic) in a democratic manner.”

The Opposition has reacted to the decision of Sasikala becoming the leader of AIADMK saying how can someone without any political or administrative experience be selected for such responsible position. “She has no experience. Was not even elected, don’t know what her policies are. How can she be CM?” a senior leader of the party told NDTV.

However, CPI (M) state secretary G Ramakrishnan greeted Sasikala on her elevation. “I believe she will factor in people’s opinions on this change,” he said in a statement.

Stalin, son of DMK chief Karunanidhi said, the present government, which clearly does not enjoy the support of the majority people, which has a divided cabinet and the AIADMK MLAs speaking in different voices, is bound to fail.

After being elected legislature party leader, 62-year-old Sasikala, also called ‘Chinnamma’ and Jayalaithaa’s shadow in public for nearly three decades said, “It was Panneerselvam who had first persuaded me to become the chief minister and general secretary as well when Jayalalithaa passed away.” She further added that the development has come “shattering the expectation of our political opponents that there will be a split in the party after the demise of our Amma (Jayalalithaa).”

Senior party leader and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai is among those who have backed Sasikala for the Chief Minister’s post. Sasikala’s elevation saw her supporters celebrating it by bursting crackers and distributing sweets at many places.

