Shaurya Chakra for two CRPF personnel for bravery during anti-Maoist operation

AN ANTI-MAOIST operation in Latehar jungles of Jharkhand that led to the killing of six Maoist cadres has earned two CRPF personnel the third-highest peacetime gallantry honour, the Shaurya Chakra. The 2016 operation had also led to recovery of huge cache of arms.

Assistant Commandant Vikash Jakhar and Sub-Inspector Riyaz Alam Ansari, belonging to the 209th battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) — a special CRPF unit raised to conduct intelligence-based jungle warfare and counter-insurgency operations — were at the forefront of the operation, CRPF sources said.

Ansari was part of the raid team led by Jakhar, which killed six Maoists, including sub-zonal area commander Deepak Khairwar, after a fierce gunbattle in the jungles of Karamdih village on November 21, 2016.

