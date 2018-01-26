Shaurya Chakra for two CRPF personnel for bravery during anti-Maoist operation

Latest News
Ansari was part of the raid team led by Jakhar, which killed six Maoists, including sub-zonal area commander Deepak Khairwar, after a fierce gunbattle in the jungles of Karamdih village on November 21, 2016.

January 26, 2018
crpf attack, pulwama, awantipora, crpf training centre attacked, jammu kashmir, kashmir crpf attack, terrorist attack kashmir, indian express The 2016 operation had also led to recovery of huge cache of arms. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/Representational)
AN ANTI-MAOIST operation in Latehar jungles of Jharkhand that led to the killing of six Maoist cadres has earned two CRPF personnel the third-highest peacetime gallantry honour, the Shaurya Chakra. The 2016 operation had also led to recovery of huge cache of arms.

Assistant Commandant Vikash Jakhar and Sub-Inspector Riyaz Alam Ansari, belonging to the 209th battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) — a special CRPF unit raised to conduct intelligence-based jungle warfare and counter-insurgency operations — were at the forefront of the operation, CRPF sources said.

Ansari was part of the raid team led by Jakhar, which killed six Maoists, including sub-zonal area commander Deepak Khairwar, after a fierce gunbattle in the jungles of Karamdih village on November 21, 2016.

