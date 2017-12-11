‘Just to win elections anyhow’: Shatrughan Sinha takes potshots at PM Modi for alleging Pakistan hand in Gujarat elections

The BJP MP had in November also used the ‘chaiwala’ jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File) The BJP MP had in November also used the ‘chaiwala’ jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File)

BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha, who is the saffron party’s in-house critic, on Monday whipped up yet another controversy after he targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his reference that “Pakistan is interfering in the Gujarat election” and opposition party members met Pakistani officials at Mani Shankar Aiyar’s house.

Hon’ble Sir!

Just to win elections anyhow, and that too at the fag end of the process, is it a must to come up with & endorse new, unsubstantiated & unbelievable stories everyday against political opponents? Now linking them to Pak High Commissioner & Generals?! Incredible!.1>2 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 11, 2017

The 72-year-old actor-turned-politician took to Twitter this morning and posted two tweets without naming anyone in particular. However, his tweets did not leave much room for doubt, inviting a flurry of reactions from Twitterati.

Sir! Instead of new twists & turns, stories & cover ups, let’s go straight to the promises that we made, regarding housing, development, employment of youth, health, “Vikas model”. Lets stop communalising the atmosphere & go back to healthy politics & healthy elections. Jai Hind! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 11, 2017

Modi, while addressing an election rally in Banaskantha district on Sunday, had referred to a purported tweet by a former Pakistan army director general, who allegedly said Ahmed Patel, the political secretary to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, should be made the chief minister of Gujarat. “Why is Pakistan’s senior retired army officer exercising his brain in the Gujarat election?” Modi had questioned.

Further, Modi said it was a “serious and sensitive issue” that a “secret meeting” was hosted by former Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar during the Pakistan’s former foreign affairs minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri visit to India.

“Pakistan’s High Commissioner, former foreign minister, India’s former vice-president and India’s former prime minister Manmohan Singh all met at Aiyar’s house, held a meeting for three hours, and then the next day, Mani Shankar calls Modi ‘neech.’ This is a serious and sensitive issue, being a meeting with the Pakistan High Commissioner. Also, what is the reason for such a secret meeting amidst Gujarat elections?” Modi had said.

The BJP MP had last month used the ‘chaiwala’ jibe against Prime Minister Modi to criticise the PM’s competence, days after the Congress had used the same epithet for the PM.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd