Shatrughan Sinha, Sushil Modi spar over Lalu Prasad

MP Shatrughan Sinha and Bihar BJP legislature party leader Sushil Kumar Modi got into a war of words on Twitter over Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad. Sinha asked Modi to refrain from “negative politics” after he levelled allegations against Lalu. This prompted Modi to ask BJP to take action against the party’s “shatru (enemy)”.

“Enough of negative politics & mudslinging by opponents on our political leaders, be it Kejriwal, Laloo Yadav or Sushil Modi.. High time… time to substantiate your claims… or pack up! Can’t just keep feeding media with one night stories & sensationalising. Enough is enough!” tweeted Sinha.

He said that he held all political leaders, especially Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in high esteem for “their credibility, struggle and commitment towards society…”

He added that BJP believed in honesty and transparency, which seldom go together but must go together.”…an allegation is only that unless proved,’’ said Sinha in an oblique reference to Modi’s recent allegations linking Lalu and his family’s land to shell companies.

Modi reacted sharply. “Ye jaruri nahi shaksh jo mashoor hai us par eitbar kiya jaye, jitni jaldi ho ghar se gaddaron ko bahar kiya jaye (it is not necessary that a famous person should be trusted, such betrayers of the party should be thrown out as soon as possible).’’

He said that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was not defending Lalu’s alleged “benami” property but BJP’s “shatru (enemy)” was.

RJD spokesman Manoj Kumar Jha said that Modi had “shamed public life by making undignified comments’’ against a leader of Sinha’s stature.

