Shatrughan Sinha calls out BJP on Rajasthan bypoll loss, Babul Supriyo tells him to give triple talaq to party

Veteran actor-turned politician Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its recent loss in the Rajasthan bypolls and said the state showed that the common man has started to speak. The BJP MP, who is known for criticising his own party on various issues, tweeted today: “When the hurly burly of budget shall be over and the Aam Aadmi realizes that he has been promised the unachievable moon, Rajasthan shall state that Aam Aadmi has started to speak clearly.”

Sinha, who recently joined a new political platform Rashtra Manch under former finance minister Yashwant Sinha has been critical of his parent party in the past and has had differences with the senior leadership. Sinha said, “s with record breaking disastrous results for ruling party – Rajasthan becomes first state to give BJP Triple Talaq. Ajmer: Talaq, Alwar : Talaq, Mandalgarh: Talaq. Our opponents winning the elections with record margins, giving our party a jolt.”

Reacting to the statements, Union Minister Babul Supriyo told Sinha to give triple talaq to BJP and leave the party. “Shatrughan Sinha ji ko bolta hu aapko itni nafrat hai to kyo roz aake sansad mein baithte hain? Kyo aisi situation paida karte hain ki dusro ko bolna pade ‘khamosh’. Dressing room ki baat wahin rehni chahiye. Aap teen talaq dijiye aur khud chod dijiye BJP (I will say to Shatrughan Sinha, if you hate it this much, why do you keep coming to the Parliament? Why do you create such situation that others have to say ‘khamosh’. Locker room talks should remain there. Give triple talaq and leave BJP),” news agency quoted Supriyo.

On Friday, the MP from Patna Sahib, had said that he was treated like a stepson in the BJP. Sinha said, “I felt my parent party was giving me the treatment given to a stepson. Quite honestly I felt stifled.”

