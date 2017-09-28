Yashwant Sinha has shown the mirror on the economic condition of India: Shatrughan Sinha

BJP Shatrughan Sinha at the Parliament house in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) BJP Shatrughan Sinha at the Parliament house in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Actor-turned politician and senior BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday came out in support of party veteran and colleague Yashwant Sinha over his scathing criticism of the country’s current state of economy, saying whatever he has said was in the interest of the party as well as the country. Shatrughan Sinha’s reaction was apparently in the context of Yashwant Sinha’s article published in The Indian Express on Wednesday.

Shatrughan Sinha, who is a member of the Lok Sabha from Patna Sahib, has long been a supporter of the BJP old guard and has on several occasions also backed party veterans like Lal Krishna Advani. Yashwant Sinha, 84, another veteran and former colleague of Advani, served as finance minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

In a series of Tweets on Thursday, Shatrughan Sinha defended Yashwant Sinha’s credentials to lay the blame (for the the “current economic mess”) at the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s door while also underining the latter’s stature as “a true statesman who has proved himself to be one of the best and most successful finance ministers of the country”.

READ: Yashwant Sinha writes: I need to speak up now

Shatrughan Sinha said: “He [Yashwant Sinha] has shown the mirror on the economic condition of India and has hit the nail right on the head.”

He went on to say that Yashwant Sinha’s “utterances are always very well thought through and must always be taken seriously” and that it would “be childish to be dismissive of or make light of his observations.”

On speculation that Yashwant Sinha had interest in a ministership, especially with the election two years away, he stressed that some people were wrongly seeing ulterior motives in his article.

“Both Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie are extremely learned & experienced intellectuals. Neither has any expectation or interest in being given a post (or mininstership), especially with the next elections less than 2 years away,” he said.

“Expectedly, motives are being ascribed to Mr. Sinha’s observations..& we all know that the infamous & pervasive dirty tricks department is behind these dirty tricks. I am of the firm opinion that everything that has been written by Mr. Sinha is entirely in the party’s and National interest,” said Sinha, adding “Hope, wish & pray that all those people who matter in our party ponder over what has been said by Mr. Yashwant Sinha.”

Shatrughan also quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that only recently the PM reiterated that “the nation is bigger than the party” and national interest comes first.”

In the article for The Indian Express, Yashwant Sinha criticised Jaitley for failing to handle the economy. He wrote that Jaitley, who was given three big ministries apart from Finance, failed to make use of the unprecedented crude oil bonanza. Sinha wrote that the growth rate of India’s GDP could actually be 3.7 per cent and not 5.7 per cent. Sinha also voiced his concern on issues like dwindling exports, poorly implemented GST, lack of economic opportunity and drop in foreign investments.

