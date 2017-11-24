Shatrughan Sinha: How he tries to ‘khamosh’ his critics

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha has been openly criticising Modi government and its policies. Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha has been openly criticising Modi government and its policies.

Actor-turned-politician and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Shatrughan Sinha is never short of words when it comes to taking jibes, launching veiled attacks and criticising the government. From demonetisation to Padmavati, Sinha has never minced his words and has come out in open to criticise the ruling dispensation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Here’s a list of top five quotes which the outspoken Lok Sabha member from Patna Sahib has made against the Modi government and his ministers:

-“If a lawyer can become finance minister, a TV actress can become HRD minister and a tea-seller…, then why cannot I speak on these issues,” he said, apparently targeting Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani, who earlier held the HRD portfolio, and the prime minister.

-“Some support GST, some don’t. Some support DeMonetisation, some don’t. This doesn’t mean critics are anti-national.”

-“Mr. Yashwant Sinha is a true statesman & a tried & tested man of wisdom, who has proven himself as one of the best & most successful. Finance Ministers of the country. He has shown the mirror on the economic condition of India and has hit the nail right on the head,” said the 71-year-old supporting veteran BJP leader Yashwant Sinha’s attack on the government over demonetisation and GST.

-“I had not joined the BJP to leave it. But I would not mince words when I say that we cannot meet our challenges if we continue to be a one-man show and a two-man army,” he said in a clear indication to Prime Minister Modi and BJP president Amit Shah’s hold on the party.

-The actor-turned politician had ruffled a few feathers when he said that BJP veteran LK Advani can be a better Prime Minister. “The state India is currently in, with problems on the border and problems outside, we can use someone with the intellect of Advani. He can guide India with his experience and knowledge,” Sinha had said. “Advani is still fit to be PM, he should be better used by the BJP,” Sinha had said in an interview in 2016.

