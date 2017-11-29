‘Desperate and panic-driven’: This is what Shatrughan Sinha thinks about BJP’s Gujarat campaign strategy

BJP Shatrughan Sinha in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File) BJP Shatrughan Sinha in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

Senior BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha continues to go all guns blazing against his own party. On Wednesday, Sinha termed the party’s poll strategy in Gujarat as “desperate” and “panic-driven”. Drawing a parallel with the BJP’s Delhi and Bihar election campaigns, he said since the party had lost these two states last year it should be wary of repeating the same mistake.

He referred to the host of BJP leaders who have visited the poll-bound state as star campaigners hoping to draw the crowds, saying “this kind of startegy doesn’t work”.

“By pumping in so many leaders at the same time in our own state Gujarat, like we did in Delhi, aren’t we showing signs of panic & desperation in anticipation…generally speaking this kind of strategy doesnt work…we’ve seen it in Delhi & Bihar. Nonetheless our best wishes..!!”

By pumping in so many leaders at the same time in our own state Gujarat, like we did in Delhi, aren’t we showing signs of panic & desperation in anticipation…generally speaking this kind of strategy doesnt work…we’ve seen it in Delhi & Bihar. Nonetheless our best wishes..!! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 29, 2017

The BJP leader had on Tuesday tweeted that PM Narendra Modi is the only star campaigner for the party in Gujarat and the other “so-called star campaigners” should refrain from making ”any personal attacks & allegations against individuals & opponents’ even if the crowd turnout is ‘lukewarm, moderate, cold or good”.

The MP from Patna is known never to mince his words even if it is against his own party. He had earlier critisised the Central cabinet ministers calling them ‘a bunch of sycophants’ and said, “They are here not to do something creative or constructive….they are just busy saving their jobs.”

Taking digs at Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and ‎Smriti Irani who heads the Ministry of Textiles, he had said, “If a lawyer can become finance minister, a TV actress can become HRD minister and a tea-seller…, then why cannot I speak on these issues.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App