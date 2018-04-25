Shatrughan Sinha attacks BJP again: ‘Not rebelling against party, showing mirror to those in power’

BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan and MP Kumar Ketkar at an event in Pune on Tuesday. (Express Photo) BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan and MP Kumar Ketkar at an event in Pune on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

Actor and BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre over its policies and “failed promises” at an event in Pune on Tuesday. The BJP MP said he was not rebelling against his party but was “showing a mirror to those holding the reins of power”. Sinha also warned that while change was “inevitable”, the “arrogance and ego” of those in power could only result in “ruin”.

“Change is inevitable as no one is permanent. The arrogance and ego will not help, but they will take those in power towards ruin. The wave of change is in full swing,” said Sinha at the ‘Discussion of Development after 2014’, an event organised by Vasantdada Seva Sanstha, a social organisation. Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan was also present at the event.

The disgruntled BJP leader said “honesty and transparency should go together”, and demanded to know “where is the transparency in the government”. Without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, Sinha said, “It is very unfortunate that it is a one man show and two-man army”.

“Where are the tall promises made during the elections? There are efforts to divert focus… by raising issues of Hindu-Muslim communities. The country is united despite so many religions and castes… don’t instigate anyone,” cautioned Sinha.

The BJP MP said while the government had been raising slogans of the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign, the reality was different. “Crimes against women have increased. Where has the slogan of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ gone? It’s time to first say ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Bachao’….,” he said.

On the Modi government’s flagship Swachch Bharat mission, Sinha said reports about scams in construction of toilets were coming to the fore. Other promises made by the BJP, such as developing 100 smart cities and creating two crore jobs every year, never turned into reality, said the party leader.

He also criticised demonetisation and said the decision to withdraw high-value currency notes in 2016 had an adverse impact on the lives of traders, owners of small businesses and poor people. The introduction of “complicated GST” had further hurt the public, said Sinha.

The actor said there had been no allegations against him in “professional, personal, social, family or public life” but some leaders from the BJP often accused him of being vocal against the government. “I am considered a rebel. I am not a rebel but I have been showing a mirror to those in power. I am committed to the interest of the public, the nation and the party,” said Sinha.

“One should not forget that the nation is bigger than the political party, so I talk in public interest and national interest. I have been with the BJP since it had two MPs in Lok Sabha,” he said.

Sinha said he had shared cordial relations with late prime minister Indira Gandhi. “I have mentioned in a book that if she was alive, I would have been in the Congress. However, she passed away and I joined the BJP…,” he said.

