Shashi Tharoor’s joke on Miss World Manushi Chhillar backfires, NCW slams remarks

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s wisecrack on newly-crowned Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar’s surname backfired on Sunday, earning him the wrath of several politicians, including the National Commission for Women (NCW).

Attempting a pun on the Haryana girl’s surname to target the BJP on its note ban decision, Tharoor tweeted, “What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World!”

However, the twitterati were not impressed with Tharoor’s comment and paid him back by heckling the minister. As soon as negative comments started pouring in, Tharoor issued a clarification that it was just a bilingual pun.

“Guess the pun IS the lowest form of humour, & the bilingual pun lower still! Apologies to the many who seem to have been righteously offended by a light-hearted tweet today. Certainly no offence was meant to a bright young girl whose answer i’ve separately praised. Please: Chill!” he tweeted.

The NCW didn’t see the funny side and posted a strongly worded tweet condemning Tharoor’s remarks. “NCW condemns the tweet of Congress leader ShashiTharoor. He degraded the achievement of a daughter of Haryana and India who got glory to the country. Will he call his own daughter chillar? He must apologize immediately,” the commission said.

Haryana Cabinet minister Captain Abhimanyu called the comment shameless. “A shameless comment. Deserves to be withdrawn and Shashi must apologise for this…can’t believe he can go so low,” he said.

Haryana Women and Child Development Minister Kavita Jain too seconded his claims and said Tharoor had indulged in callous and reckless ‘wordplay’ on Miss World Manushi Chhillar. Jain also asked him to apologise and withdraw his comment. “Tharoor has only exposed his own debased thinking by questioning the self-respect of our daughters, the pride of the country, and the brave community ‘Chhillar’,” she said.

The minister likened “such low thinking” to Congress’ decreasing popularity. “It is tragic that leaders of the Congress Party which is headed by a woman do not respect women. Such low thinking is responsible for the Congress losing its base in the country,” she added.

