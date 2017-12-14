I choose words that are best to convey my ideas, not obscure or rodomontade ones: Shashi Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday hit back at those mocking his style of reading/writing and said he chooses words which to him are the best ones to convey his ideas.

“To all the well-meaning folks who send me parodies of my supposed speaking/writing style: The purpose of speaking or writing is to communicate with precision. I choose my words because they are the best ones for the idea I want to convey, not the most obscure or rodomontade ones!” said Tharoor on Twitter.

The senior Congress leader has been often mocked by people on social media for his usage of words.

In fact in May, as a reaction to television anchor Arnab Goswami and a story related to Tharoor’s late wife, the senior parliamentarian had posted a scathing remark on Twitter. “Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations & outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalst [sic],” read his post.

After this tweet, Tharoor invited a barrage of comments from Twitterati who mocked his remark.