Shashi Tharoor to seek more NEET seats, centre for Kerala

Shashi Tharoor. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY SUBHAM DUTTA/File) Shashi Tharoor. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY SUBHAM DUTTA/File)

FORMER UNION minister and Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor has said that he will write to the HRD minister and demand for more seats and centres in Kerala for NEET-PG.

Tharoor made the remark after several students complained of continuous glitches in the NEET/MD/MS/MDS website on Wednesday afternoon.

After a student named Darth Syddius tweeted to Tharoor and said that there are not enough examination centres in Kerala, and that a "constant bug in the website (makes) it difficult for us to register", the MP tweeted back, "Every yr [year] I raise this complaint. An exam is a method for choosing the most qualified, not those who are able to grab the few seats available!"

The National Board of Examination, under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, conducts NEET-PG. No official at the National Board of Examination could be reached for a comment on the matter.

