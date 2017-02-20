Watch: Shashi Tharoor’s speech at Harvard University – ‘there is no escaping globalisation’

Shashi Tharoor (Express photo by Partha Paul Dwyer) Shashi Tharoor (Express photo by Partha Paul Dwyer)

Congress leader and renowned writer Shashi Tharoor delivered a keynote speech on India and the Post-Globalisation World at Harvard University on February 12. He stressed on the inevitability of globalisation and also argued that the backlash to the phenomenon is gaining pace.”I will try and come up with seven points on the broader theme of India and Post-Globalisation. The first one, seemingly paradoxical or contradictory, is that there is no escaping globalisation.”

“When I left to come to the US to graduate school back in 1975, the word globalisation was not in use anywhere in the world. Crossing borders was still a big deal, getting a US visa was no easy thing and I arrived in an America where an Indian here still carried a whiff of exotic and the unfamiliar. Then, the globalisation became so widespread that the phenomenon was everywhere and here I am addressing a half of business student’s dean is from India originally. That is a different world from the one I discovered here 42 years ago,” he continued.

Watch Shashi Tharoor’s full speech here:

Two years ago, Tharoor had delivered a stirring speech during a debate on the British colonisation of India in Oxford, pointing out why Britain owes reparations for its exploitation of the subcontinent. The video of that debate had gone viral on social media in the following days.

