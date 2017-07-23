Shashi Tharoor on Sunanda Pushkar case: Will fully cooperate with investigation, anxiously waiting for conclusion

Tharoor’s stepson Shiv Menon has appealed to the Delhi High Court, challenging the locus standi (right or capacity to bring an action or to appear in a court) of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy demanding time-bound court-monitored investigation into his mother’s mysterious death. Tharoor’s stepson Shiv Menon has appealed to the Delhi High Court, challenging the locus standi (right or capacity to bring an action or to appear in a court) of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy demanding time-bound court-monitored investigation into his mother’s mysterious death.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday reaffirmed his stand to cooperate in the ongoing investigations over the mysterious death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar. Tharoor, while addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, stated that his commitment to cooperate in the investigations is resolute. However, he refused to participate in the public discourse on the issue of his wife’s death, and termed the media debate as ‘hostile and publicity seeking attempts made by few people’.

“No one in this country can be more anxious than me to see the conclusion of this issue. I will cooperate with authorities and not with obstreperous and publicity seeking attempts by others,” said Tharoor.

Subramanian Swamy had on Saturday said that the court would take the decision in connection with him demanding a court-monitored probe. “He (Shiv Menon) doesn’t want me to proceed with the case. It is for the court to decide whether I am giving important facts or not. The Delhi Police council even said that I come to the court with facts that have heavy weightage,” Swamy told news agency ANI.

Menon has alleged that Swamy filed the plea for sake of publicity and not to seek justice for Sunanda. The next hearing of the matter is likely to take place on Monday . Earlier, the Delhi High Court had on Thursday directed the Delhi Police to give a status report in three days in connection with the death of Sunanda Pushkar.

Swamy on July 6 this year had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Delhi High Court seeking a court-monitored enquiry into the mysterious death of Sunanda. Meanwhile, Delhi Police has been ordered to de-seal the suite of a Delhi hotel where Pushkar was found dead on January 17, 2014.

