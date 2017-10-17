‘We have nothing but love for your state’, retorts Shashi Tharoor after PM Modi brands Congress as ‘anti-Gujarat’

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Express photo by Subham Dutta) Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Express photo by Subham Dutta)

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has a message of love for Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter alleged that the grand old party was “anti-Gujarat” and that they treat Gujaratis as “irritants in the eye”. “My son has just married a Gujarati, Narendra Modi ji . We have nothing but love for your state and its people,” Tharoor retorted in his own style on Twitter.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP’s quirky response came after PM Modi mounted a scathing attack on Congress while addressing a mega rally in poll-bound Gujarat on Monday. Tharoor’s son Ishaan, a foreign affairs writer at the Washington Post, recently tied the knot with fellow journalist Bhumika Dave in the US.

My son has just married a Gujarati, @narendramodi ji. We have nothing but love for your state &its people. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 16, 2017

“Is parivar ko Gujarat hamesha aankh me chubhta raha hai. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is party ne, is parivar ne, unke saath kya kiya ye itihaas gawah hai… Maniben Patel, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ki beti, uske saath kya vyavahar kiya, itihaas gawah hai (Gujarat has always been an irritant in the eye for this family. History is witness to what did they did to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and his daughter Maniben Patel),” Modi had said at the Gujarat Gaurav Mahasammelan at Gandhinagar.

“When our Morarjibhai Desai, who was from Gujarat, became Prime Minister, this group spread stories about what he drinks and what he does not drink. They never let people know about his work, his efforts, his farsightedness, his devotion to the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi… They do not like Gujarat.”

The Election Commission has not announced the election date for Gujarat yet. However, Chief Election Commissioner AK Joti has confirmed that it will be held before December 18.

