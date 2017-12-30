After Shashi Tharoor nudge, students suspended for hug to take exams

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Express Photo by Subham Datta/Files) Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Express Photo by Subham Datta/Files)

The St Thomas Central School in Thiruvananthapuram, which had suspended two students over hugging five months ago, on Friday agreed to allow the students to take the annual examinations conducted by the CBSE. The suspended boy is a student of Class XII, while the girl is in Class XI.

The Mar Thoma Church Educational Society, which runs the school, expressed its willingness to take back both students on its rolls following the intervention of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. The management has now decided to allow both students to take the exams. Any outstanding issues will be discussed in a meeting on January 3.

Tharoor was not available for comment. Sources in Tharoor’s office said that an informal meeting held under the aegis of Tharoor with representatives of the school management and the parents of the students arrived at a general consensus.

His office said the MP intervened to ensure that the students do not lose an academic year. The management reportedly said they had no intention of spoiling the students’ future. Both parties were asked to sort out cases pending before courts and rights panel, said Tharoor’s office.

The MP later tweeted, “There are still some i’s to be dotted & t’s to be crossed but we are almost there… I applaud all involved for having approached the issue in a constructive spirit. This has to be win-win: the school must win back its reputation & the kids their academic careers.”

Sources said the boy’s family sought to be allowed to appeal in the Kerala High Court against the remarks of the single bench, which had upheld the suspension of the students over hugging.

The school was against the boy going for appeal, but Tharoor agreed to the demand that his right to get the remarks removed be respected. The boy also agreed not to proceed with his petition in the Kerala Commission for Child Rights. He also agreed not to comment against the school in the media.

