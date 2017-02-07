Shashi Tharoor in Lok Sabha: No positive impact of demonetisation on economy

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (PTI Photo) Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (PTI Photo)

Attacking the government over demonetisation, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor Tuesday said there has been no positive impact on the economy due to note ban. Speaking in Lok Sabha after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fiery speech earlier in the day in the House, Tharoor said, “Even the RBI has said that demonetisation did not bring the change as promised by the government”.

Questioning the government’s move to replace Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes with new ones, Tharoor said it has only added to corruption. He said that the government is presenting a wrong picture of the economy to the people as the RBI itself has stated that no positive impact has taken place after demonetisation.

He also accused the government of shifting goalposts by first talking about ending corruption and flushing out black money by demonetisation, and then talking about cashless economy and digitisation.

Reacting to Modi’s speech, Tharoor said a good speech will not bring good days, as for that, there is a need to do some work. “By giving a accha bhashan (good speech), acche din (good days) does not come. To bring good days, there is a need for work as well. We have just heard his speech. Today, we are again getting an opportunity to speak on this demonetisation. Because the Ordinance which the government had promulgated, they have now brought a Bill. We will answer on this,” Tharoor said.

