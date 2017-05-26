Shashi Tharoor files defamation case against Arnab Goswami

The report alleged that Pushkar was murdered and Tharoor was complicit The report alleged that Pushkar was murdered and Tharoor was complicit

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has filed a defamation case in Delhi High Court against television journalist Arnab Goswami on Friday. “Pleased to confirm this story. We filed today. Had enough of his campaign of calumny,” Tharoor confirmed the news on Twitter.

Republic TV and Goswami had been carrying out an investigation into the death of Shashi Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar, aired on 8 May. The report alleged that Pushkar was murdered and Tharoor was complicit, through conspiracy theories, audio tapes and innuendoes.

The tapes alleged that Sunanda Pushkar’s body on January 17, 2014, the night of her death, had been moved from one room to another at the Leela Palace Hotel in New Delhi. Congressman had denounced the news on Twitter saying, “A so-called journalist comes with an agenda to disrupt the rest of the media in order to create attention for his channel. Not interested in truth.” The Leela Palace Hotel also clarified to Goswami’s claims in a statement that report suggesting the missing CCTV footages is incorrect and they’ve sent footage to the police.

Earlier, Bennett, Coleman & Co Ltd (BCCL), also known as the Times Group, had lodged a criminal case against Goswami alleging infringement of copyright and property theft of two exposes, on Lalu Prasad Yadav And Shashi Tharoor, aired on Republic TV stolen content from Times Now.

