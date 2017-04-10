Shashi Tharoor clears the air, ‘not going to BJP’

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has denied rumours that he could be joining the saffron party. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has denied rumours that he could be joining the saffron party.

Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor has denied reports that he was joining the BJP.

“In view of the number of people asking, let me repeat that my convictions are a matter of record and they do not match those of the BJP,” he said in a series of tweets. He said the over four decades he has spoken and written in defence of a pluralist India with equal rights for all its citizens and communities. “On this, no compromise,” he tweeted, reiterating that rumours of his joining BJP “have been floated periodically with no basis whatsoever”. “I deny them categorically and without qualification,” he added.

The rumours started again after CPM Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan claimed that four top Congress leaders from the state were headed to the BJP. He claimed Tharoor was among the four.

Soon after, Kerala state Congress chief M M Hassan had countered the claims saying he has personally spoken to Tharoor and there was no truth in these reports.

Earlier, BJP state chief Kummanam Rajashekharan had said that lots of leaders from both the rival parties — Congress and the Left — were making a beeline for the BJP which was on the ascendancy in Kerala. The party won its first Assembly seat ever in the state last election.

Shashi Tharoor has been representing Thiruvananthapuram in the Lok Sabha since 2009. He was earlier the under secretary general of the United Nations and is also a best selling author.

