Shashi Tharoor charged with abetment to suicide in Sunanda Pushkar case

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday has been charged by the Delhi Police of abetting the suicide of his wife Sunanda Pushkar. In the chargesheet running into around 3,000 pages, the police also alleged that Tharoor subjected Pushkar to cruelty. The Congress MP has been charged under sections 498 A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

Taking note of the chargesheet, Tharoor questioned the police “motivations” after over four years of investigation. In a series of tweets, Tharoor wrote: “I have taken note of the filing of this preposterous charge sheet &intend to contest it vigorously. No one who knew Sunanda believes she would ever have committed suicide, let alone abetment on my part. If this is conclusion arrived at after 4+ yrs of investigation, it does not speak well of the methods or motivations of the Delhi Police. In oct 17, the Law Officer made a statement in the DelhiHighCourt that they have not found anything against anyone & now in 6 months they say that I have abetted a suicide. unbelievable!”

Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmendra Singh will consider the chargesheet on May 24, reported PTI. The police urged the court to summon Tharoor as an accused. If convicted under 306, Tharoor could be sentenced to 10 years and also asked to pay a fine. Section 498A carries a jail term of up to three years and a fine.

The charge sheet, which includes several annexures, said that Pushkar died within three years, three months and 15 days of her marriage with Tharoor, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram. The couple had entered into wedlock on August 22, 2010.

Pushkar was found dead under mysterious circumstances in suite no 345 of Hotel Leela Palace in New Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.

An FIR was registered by Delhi Police on January 1, 2015 against unknown persons under IPC section 302 (murder). Tharoor has been cooperating with investigation authorities. He presented himself before the investigators everytime he was summoned.

