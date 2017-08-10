Sharmila Tagore files complaint to claim Bhopal royal property

Sharmila, widow of cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and mother of actor Saif Ali Khan, has claimed ownership of the property. (Source : File Photo) Sharmila, widow of cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and mother of actor Saif Ali Khan, has claimed ownership of the property. (Source : File Photo)

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore has filed a complaint on behalf of the Bhopal royal family against occupants of a prime residential property in the picturesque Koh-e-Fiza area in Bhopal, following which the district administration issued notices to them.

Sharmila, widow of cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and mother of actor Saif Ali Khan, has claimed ownership of the property. Pataudi was the rightful heir of the royal family of Bhopal’s princely state as he was the grandson of the last Nawab of Bhopal, Hamidullah Khan.

“A couple of months back, Sharmila Tagore had claimed ownership on the land of Dar-us-Salam, a residential property in Koh-e-Fiza, and urged to get this property evicted. We have now served the notices to the present occupants Azam Khanand Nawab Raza to furnish their replies. These persons were named by her,” Tehsildar, Bairagarh circle, Ajay Pratap Singh Patel said. He said the administration was still waiting for the reply.

The actress reportedly said in her written complaint to the district administration that these persons (Syed NawabRaza and Azam) trespassed into her property. In the complaint, she also alleged that they, along with some anti-social elements, broke locks of the house and stole some precious antiques, articles, furniture etc.

Sharmila has also accused the duo of forging the property ownership documents. Dar-us-Salam, the property in question, was the official residence of Chief Justice of the princely state of Bhopal, Justice Salamuddin Khan. The property is reportedly occupied by Azam Khan, husband of late Mahira Salamuddin who was the grand daughter of Justice Salamuddin.

After the death of Mahira Salamuddin, Azam Khan reportedly put the property on sale citing a ‘hibanama’ or a gift-deed from Nawab to the Salamuddin family as ownership document. When contacted, Azam Khan, however, said that he was yet to receive any notice. “I have not received any notice so far. I cannot talk more,” he told PTI over phone.

