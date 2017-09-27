Sharjah to free 149 Indian prisoners

Kerala Governor Justice P. Sathasivam presenting a gift to Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. PTI Photo Kerala Governor Justice P. Sathasivam presenting a gift to Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. PTI Photo

Ruler of Sharjah Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, who is on a four-day visit to Kerala, on Tuesday said 149 Indian prisoners languishing in Sharjah jails would be pardoned. A joint communique, issued by the Sultan and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, said those who were not involved in grave criminal cases would benefit from the gesture.

Earlier in the day, Vijayan requested the Sultan to pardon Keralites who have in Sharjah jails for more than three years. He wanted him to pardon the prisoners and send them back to Kerala. But the Sultan said they need not leave, instead Sharjah would give them jobs.

Later, after receiving a degree of Doctor of Letters conferred by University of Calicut, the Sultan said all foreigners who were not involved in grave criminal cases would be released. Accordingly, 149 Indians would get the benefit.

