Share info with each other: PM Modi to police, agencies

“We are not an assembled entity, but an organic entity,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday while addressing state police chiefs and heads of central agencies, and urged them “to share information with each other”.

Speaking on the third day of the annual conference of DGPs and IGPs at the BSF Academy in Tekanpur, Madhya Pradesh, Modi said, “Security cannot be achieved selectively, or alone, and for that breaking of silos and information sharing among states can help make everyone more secure.”

Referring to radicalisation among youths, the PM urged top police officers to use technology to pinpoint the problem areas. He asked them to deal with cases of social media and cyber crimes on highest priority, according to a statement.

Modi said there was an emerging global consensus towards greater information sharing on illicit financial dealings and India could play a key role in achieving this.

