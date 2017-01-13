Share draft with all, Nitish tells law panel on civil code

Nitish Kumar. (Source: PTI Photo) Nitish Kumar. (Source: PTI Photo)

In response to the Law Commission’s questionnaire on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Thursday wrote to the chairperson of the commission, asking him to share the draft of the proposed UCC with all stakeholders. He added that the matter should be first discussed in Parliament, state Assemblies and various civil society fora.

Nitish said that there was no need to hasten the implementation of UCC as the time was not right and no religious community had made any such demand. He said imposition of UCC without a consensus would “create a situation of social discord and lead to erosion of faith in constitutional guarantee of freedom of religion”.

Responding to the Law Commission’s letter, the CM also registered objection to the manner in which the questions were framed. “It seems that questions have been framed in such a manner so as to force the respondent to reply in a specific manner. It is not possible to send a question-wise reply,” he said.