Share broker injured in knife attack in Bundi

A man, who claimed to be an Aam Admi Party (AAP) worker, was allegedly attacked by two unidentified youths near his residence in the Bundi city here, police said. Vaibhav Mittal, a resident of Vikasnagar Housing Board colony was attacked with a knife while he was returning home from his office on Khojagate road, said SHO Bundi city Kotwali Manoj Soni.

Two unidentified youths attacked Mittal with a knife on his thighs while he was close to his residence and fled, the SHO said. Mittal, a share broker, was rushed to a district government hospital and his condition is out of danger, he said.

On the basis of the victim’s complaint, a case has been registered against two unidentified youths under sections 341, 323 and 308 of IPC, the SHO said,

According to the complaint, Mittal had been seeking information regarding “corruption” in various departments including municipal council through RTI.

The people likely to be hit by the RTI exposure are suspected to be behind the attack, the SHO said.

Efforts are underway to nab the accused, he added.