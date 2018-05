Sharad Yadav Sharad Yadav

Supporters of former JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav are set to launch a new party, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), at the Talkatora Stadium here on Friday. Since Yadav is currently involved in a legal battle with the Janata Dal (United) led by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, he would restrict himself to the role of mentor of the new outfit.

