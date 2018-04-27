Sharad Yadav supporters float new party ‘Loktantrik Janata Dal’

Former JD (U) chief Sharad Yadav (file photo) Former JD (U) chief Sharad Yadav (file photo)

SUPPORTERS OF former JD(U) president Sharad Yadav floated a new party, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), here on Thursday. The announcement was made by Sushila Morale, who was introduced as the party’s national general secretary, at a press conference in the presence of Yadav.

Yadav made it clear that he was not a member of the new party as of now due to legal issues. A case is pending in the Delhi High Court in connection with Yadav’s claim on the JD(U) name, flag and election symbol. The Election Commission had earlier rejected his claim.

Yadav has also moved the Delhi High Court challenging his disqualification from the Rajya Sabha for defection. His contention is that he had not defected from the JD(U), as claimed by the dominant section of the party led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Instead, the faction led by him was the real JD(U).

Seated next to Morale, Yadav said the new party would have his blessings. He said the LJD had to be set up due to pressure from party workers across the country.

Morale, who is an associate professor at a college in Beed district of Maharashtra, said: “A national conference of the newly-formed outfit will be organised on May 18 at the Talkatora Stadium here and Yadav will be present at it as a margdarshak (mentor).”

