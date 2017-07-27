Sharad Yadav, silent on Nitish’s NDA switch, meets Rahul Gandhi

Janata Dal United leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Yadav. (Source: FIle photo) Janata Dal United leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Yadav. (Source: FIle photo)

Janata Dal-United (JD-U) president Sharad Yadav, who has been silent since Nitish Kumar’s resignation as Chief Minister of Bihar on Wednesday evening, met Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi — barely hours after Nitish was sworn in as Bihar CM on Thursday morning at Raj Bhawan in Patna.

Yadav was missing from the swearing-in ceremony as well, making it obvious that the Rajya MP is not pleased with the collapse of the Mahagathbandhan or the Grand Alliance between the JDU, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress and the formation of a new alliance government of the JD-U and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The 70-year-old Yadav, who has so far refused to answer media queries, is set to meet his party MPs in the national capital at 5 pm on Thursday, indicating that there could be a power tussle emerging within the JDU. He will also reportedly meet JD-U’s Rajya Sabha MP Ali Anwar who has expressed displeasure over Nitish stepping in the NDA fold.

According to media reports, Yadav is expected to meet senior BJP leader and Union Minister for Finance Arun Jaitley as well in what could be power-sharing negotiations ahead of an imminent Cabinet reshuffle. There is also a buzz that he will be given a Cabinet berth.

The political situation turned on its head in Bihar on Wednesday after Nitish Kumar resigned following a protracted ordeal with Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav, who was the deputy CM in the state, over the latter’s alleged involvement in graft cases. Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation had registered a graft case against Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi in a case of awarding tenders for development, maintenance and operation of hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006. Nitish and the JDU were under pressure since to remove Tejaswi from the Cabinet.

Yadav has, however, kept a sustained opposition to the BJP for months now and hasn’t refrained on making targeted statements. Last month during deliberations for deciding presidential candidates, Yadav had said of the BJP, “If they (BJP) propose a name who believes in the Constitution, who understands it and believe in its propriety, then there can be a consensus. We will talk.” Elaborating on his aversion towards the BJP, he said, “In their three years of rule they have done things outside the Constitution, like ‘love jihad’. Where is it written in the Constitution? Our Constitution, in fact, allows adults to marry people of their choice irrespective of castes and religions. They have attacked this concept. They do nothing to remove caste barriers but practise ‘ghar wapsi’. Opposition parties will support a candidate who believes in the Constitution.”

In another incident after the CBI raided properties of Lalu Yadav in connection to graft allegations, Sharad Yadav came out in the support of his alliance partner. He said: “This tirade by agencies of the government which has been unleashed against many Opposition leaders is part of an attempt to break the united Opposition. But this is impossible. We will unite.” Also, in the past couple of months, Yadav has upped the sharp criticism of the BJP-led Central government alleging their failure to handle issues of internal and external security, economy, farmer issues, lynching etc.

