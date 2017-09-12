Sharad Yadav set to lose front-row seat, position on House panel

Lalu Prasad with Sharad Yadav at the Patna rally. (Express Photo: Ashok Sinha) Lalu Prasad with Sharad Yadav at the Patna rally. (Express Photo: Ashok Sinha)

Irrespective of the outcome of Janata Dal (United)’s petition seeking his disqualification by Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, former party president and rebel group leader Sharad Yadav is set to lose the chairmanship of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Industries, as also a front-row seat in the House.

Yadav enjoyed both privileges as leader of the 10-member JD(U) group in the Upper House. The party MPs removed Yadav last month and elected Ramchandra Prasad Singh in his place.

Sources in JD(U) said on Monday that the new floor leader had informed Naidu that Yadav did not hold his post any more. The 31-member committee, having been set up on September 1, 2016, had completed one year and was, therefore, due for reconstitution.

As of now, the JD(U) ranks sixth on the basis of its strength in the Upper House. Of 13 front-row seats with the non-NDA parties, five are held by the Congress and one each by the CPI-M, JD(U), BSP, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, Biju Janata Dal, NCP, and AIADMK.

