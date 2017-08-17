When people of India and world unite, even Hitler cannot win against them: Sharad Yadav

Sharad Yadav at ‘Sanjhi Virasat Bachao’ in Delhi (Source: ANI photo) Sharad Yadav at ‘Sanjhi Virasat Bachao’ in Delhi (Source: ANI photo)

Days after Nitish Kumar faction expelled him as the leader of the JD(U) parliamentary party, Sharad Yadav called for a convention on Thursday to mobilise people for safeguarding the “composite culture” of India. Comparing the BJP government’s rule with that of Hitler at the event, Yadav said it will have to bow down in front of the people of India. “Hindustan aur vishwa ki janta jab khaddi hoti hai toh koi Hitler bhi usse jeet nahi sakta. (When people of India and world stand together, then even Hitler cannot win),” said Yadav at ‘Sanjhi Virasat Bachao’ in Delhi.

The meeting, ‘Sanjhi Virasat Bachao’ (save country’s composite culture), was attended by former prime minister Manmohan Singh and other senior Congress members as well as Left party leaders, including CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI national secretary D Raja. Earlier, addressing the meeting Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the government’s flagship programme ‘Make in India’, saying most products available in the country were made in China.

The programme is being seen as Yadav’s show of strength against his Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with the BJP. Yadav said the “composite culture” was the soul of the Constitution, which, in his view, was being “tinkered with”.

