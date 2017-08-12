JD(U) takes action, Sharad Yadav replaced as leader of party in Rajya Sabha

Senior JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav speaks to the media after arriving at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna on Thursday. He is touring the state and interacting with the people to know how they feel on the “betrayal” of mandate for Grand Alliance. (PTI Photo, File) Senior JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav speaks to the media after arriving at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna on Thursday. He is touring the state and interacting with the people to know how they feel on the “betrayal” of mandate for Grand Alliance. (PTI Photo, File)

Senior JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav was replaced with Ramchandra Prasad Singh as the party’s leader in the Rajya Sabha on Saturday. Confirming the move, Bihar party president Bashistha Narain Singh said it was important due to Yadav’s recent “anti-party activities”, reported news agency ANI. The move comes amid a rift within the party following Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar’s move to form the government in the state in alliance with the BJP.

“He (Sharad Yadav) hasn’t been removed, we are just replacing him with RCP Singh. It was important due to Yadav’s recent actions,” Singh was quoted as saying by ANI. “It was a necessary step because being leader if a person indulges in anti-party activities it has to be condemned unanimously.” He added that a delegation met Vice-President and Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu today and submitted a written petition on the same.

Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday revealed that he has asked Nitish Kumar to join the NDA government. On Twitter, Shah said that in a meeting with Kumar at his residence in New Delhi yesterday, he invited him to join the ruling government. “Met JD(U) national president Nitish Kumar yesterday at his residence. I invited him to include JD(U) in the NDA fold,” Shah tweeted. Read more here.

Yadav is currently interacting with the people of Bihar to know their reactions to the “betrayal of mandate for Grand Alliance”. Speaking to The Indian Express, he said he sensed a long time ago something was cooking between Nitish and the BJP. Read full interview here.

(With inputs from agencies)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd