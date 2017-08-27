Sharad Yadav receives threat letter warning him against interfering in Bihar politics

Only in Express
The letter has warned him that he should not speak against the Bihar government and Hindu interests or he will have to suffer the consequences. It said that he has made a big mistake by siding with "anti-national" forces.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:August 27, 2017 1:02 pm
Rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav has received a threat letter allegedly from a right wing group which has warned him against interfering in Bihar politics and supporting “anti-national” forces. His office said they have informed the Union Home Ministry about the letter which was delivered at the Rajya Sabha member’s residence by post recently.

Yadav has come out against his party’s decision to dump the “grand alliance” of the RJD and the Congress and to join the NDA.

  1. R
    Rohit Pawar
    Aug 27, 2017 at 1:26 pm
    We need to end saffron terrorists asap forever that they can not raise there head again.
    Reply
