Sharad Yadav on Nitish Kumar joining hands with BJP: Don’t agree with decision, it’s unfortunate

Breaking his silence on Nitish Kumar aligning with the BJP in Bihar, senior JD(U) leader and MP Sharad Yadav described the turn of events as “unfortunate” and claimed the mandate given by the people was being violated. Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament on Monday, Yadav said: “I don’t agree with the decision in Bihar, it’s unfortunate.The mandate by the people was not for this.”
Reports suggested that the veteran leader was upset with Nitish breaking the grand alliance with the RJD and Congress. He refrained from making statements to the media last week when Nitish put in his papers. Sourced in the party told The Indian Express that Yadav was “totally against” Nitish’s decision to return to the NDA fold.
In the past few days, Yadav has been meeting several opposition leaders at this residence in Delhi. He is learnt to have told them that he was “deeply pained” with Nitish breaking ranks and entering into an alliance with the BJP at a time when Opposition unity was needed the most.
Yadav, however, has been attacking the BJP-led government at the Centre over Panama Papers and its public initiatives. “Neither black money slashed abroad returned, one of [the] main slogans of [the] ruling party nor anyone caught out of those named in Panama papers,” he wrote on Twitter.
Earlier, on June 29, he had tweeted: “Although Govt collects number of cesses in [the] name of different services from public, yet don’t see any improvement in any area in [the] country”
On July 28: “Ultimately our PSUs are used for any social cause like Govt plans to rescue stranded assets in power sector but PSUs disinvested heartlessly.”
On July 27, Yadav had hit out at the central government’s crop insurance scheme. “Amongst others Fasal Bima Yojana is another unsuccessful scheme of [the] Govt through which only private insurance companies being benefitted. Fasal Bima Yojana is big failure as farmers are not aware about insurers but premium deducted from their loans, benefit goes to only insurers,” he said in two tweets.
- Jul 31, 2017 at 12:09 pmAs far as morality in politics is concered Sharad Yadav has scored over Nitish. Get elected on anti BJP stance and then join them. Highly pervet actReply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 12:08 pmAny true Indian would not continue to join hands with the corrupt. If Nitish has relinquished the corrupt coalition to join some xyz party. Then it is a matter of fact that the xyz party is not only laying down the foundation for a corruption free govt, but also taking steps to ensure that India is no more under the "Dynasty and Religious" Politics.Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 12:06 pmIT WAS SHEER BLACK MAIL FROM BJP. AS THEY HAD OLD ACCOUNTS OF MURDER ETC OF NITISH KUMAR. NOW BJP WANTING TO TAKE REVENGE FOR LOSS IN BIHAR AND PREPARE FOR NEXT ELECTIONS, IT WAS FAIT ACOMPLI FOR NITISH. EITHER HE HAD TO LOOSE HIS SEAT OR JOIN WITH BJP TO SAVE HIS CM SEAT. WHAT A TRANSFORMATION IN INDIAN POLITICS.Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 12:06 pmhe thinks that he is a big leader, but in reality he has no base and was reaming MP riding back on Nitish Kumar. How will the black money to be brought back you people like you always sides with corrupt? people cant t be fooled anymore - 60 years fooling was enough.Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 12:04 pmThese type of politicians should take retirement now. What was BIHAR mandate , to allow LALU's family to loot. The NITISH KUMAR AND SUSHIL MODI combination is a progressive force , they will definitely better than RJD.Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 12:02 pmIt seems tha Indian Express is looking to Sharad Yadav should be spoken some anti BJP rant from his mouth and paper immediately publish with repeatedly this to defame Modi. Express paper is not reliable. One can understand their hidden agendas.Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 12:01 pmWhen Nitish Kumar broke away from BJP alliance earlier, was the mandate for the break-up then ? All these politicians are selfish and why blame each other ? The fact was Nitish Kumar thought that he will lose badly in 2019/ 2020 if he continues the alliance with RJD and so broke ranks. Lalu Yadav also would have done the same, if it suits him or his son.Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 11:58 amDear Sharad Yadav, if you dont agree with Nitish Kumar joining hands with BJP and form a Government minus the Lalu family, demonstrate some moral courage and resign from the Rajya Sabha where you have been kindly put by Nitish's JD(U).Reply
