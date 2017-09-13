We are real JD(U), will prove it in coming days: Sharad Yadav

Sharad Yadav (File) Sharad Yadav (File)

Former JD(U) president and rebel group leader Sharad Yadav on Wednesday claimed he was the real JD(U) and said he will prove it soon. In a statement to IANS, Sharad Yadav was quoted as saying: “We are the real JD-U and we will prove it in the coming days. You will be surprised to see the way we are going to expand it.”

He also mentioned that he will mull over the future course of action at a JD-U convention on October 8. As for the Election Commission rejecting his plea over staking claim over the party symbol, he told IANS that his lawyers would respond to the issue. “It has not been rejected. Our lawyers are looking into the matter and will respond at the appropriate time,” he was quoted as saying by IANS.

Earlier today, Yadav lashed out at the JD(U)-BJP government in Bihar terming the alliance as ‘immoral’. “Have you ever seen 2 different parties with contradictory manifestos coming together? That’s immoral (sic),” Yadav told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has rejected claims of his faction over Janata Dal United’s polls symbol for lack of evidence, the Indian Express has learnt. In a letter dispatched on Tuesday, the Commission, said the Sharad camp’s plea was not backed by any evidence or affidavits of support from party office bearers, MPs and MLAs. Further, the application filed by Javed Raza, on behalf of the Sharad faction, was not signed by Raza. “Therefore the Commission has not taken any cognisance of the said app;ication under Para15 of the Symbols Order,” the Commission’s order stated.

The poll watchdog’s order is a blow to the Sharad Yadav camp, which claims to be the “real JD(U)” and brands the party led by Nitish Kumar as “sarkari JD(U)”. The split in the party became evident after Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Bihar Chief Minister with BJP’s support.

The Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) has repeatedly dismissed claims of a “split” in the party, with the Bihar CM daring Sharad to break the party if he has the numbers. Sharad, despite threats of action including termination of his Rajya Sabha membership, went ahead with his anti-BJP tirade and organised “Save Composite Culture” conferences, which were attended by 14 Opposition parties in Delhi on August 17 and Indore on August 30.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd