Nitish Kumar targets Sharad Yadav, asks why didn’t he stop JD(U) split from NDA in 2013

After formally joining hands with the NDA on Saturday, Janata Dal (United) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar targeted senior leader Sharad Yadav and questioned why he hadn’t stopped the party splitting from NDA in 2013. “Jab hum alag ho rhe thay NDA se 2013 mein to (Sharad Yadav) party ke adhyaksh thay, kyun nahi roka tha? (When we were splitting from NDA in 2013, then Sharad Yadav was the party president. Why didn’t he raise objections?”).

“Many people are misinformed. JD(U) also has an electoral base. Whichever party JD(U) sides with, it is that party which wins,” he added.

His comments come after JD(U) passed a resolution to join NDA during the party’s national executive meeting on Saturday. Party general secretary K C Tyagi confirmed that JD(U) under Nitish will become part of the NDA, weeks after Kumar broke away from the Grand Alliance consisting of Congress, RJD and JDU.

Rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav also held a ‘Jan Adalat’ meeting in Patna on Saturday, claiming his faction of the party is the genuine unit. Supporters of rival factions of JD(U) also clashed outside CM Nitish Kumar’s residence in Patna on Saturday.

