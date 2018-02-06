Sharad Yadav meets Lalu Prasad in jail, talks on ‘mess BJP created’

JD(U) Leader Sharad Yadav (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File) JD(U) Leader Sharad Yadav (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File)

Rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav met Lalu Prasad on Monday in Hotwar jail where the RJD chief is lodged following his recent conviction in fodder scam cases.

Sharad said the meeting was part of getting opposition parties together to fight against the BJP-led governments in Jharkhand and at the Centre. He was accompanied by Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) chief Babulal Marandi and party MLA Pradeep Yadav.

Sharad said the talks with Prasad revolved around the “mess BJP has created in the country.”

Denying that he was seeking support from the RJD for a seat in Rajya Sabha, he told The Indian Express, “This is not a relevant question today. I have appealed in the Delhi High Court against cancellation (of my membership). Besides, I am waiting for Election Commission to approve the name of my new party, for which an application has already been made.”

“Ab sirf loktantra ko bachana hai; kuchh bhi ho is sarkar ko gira kar jaayenge (Only thing I want now is to save democracy).”

