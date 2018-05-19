Sharad Yadav launches Loktantrik Janata Dal

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: May 19, 2018 4:12:14 am
Calling upon all opposition parties to come together to stitch a non-BJP alliance to defeat the NDA in the next Lok Sabha polls, rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav on Friday formally launched the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) in New Delhi. In a scathing attack on the PM Narendra Modi-led Centre, Yadav said constitutional values faced a “danger” under the Modi government. “If they (the BJP) come to power again, you will not be allowed to hold meetings and make speeches,” he said.
He also targeted Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for “sitting in the lap” of the BJP. Yadav is not a member of LJD, but is believed to be its mentor.
