Sharad Yadav launches Loktantrik Janata Dal

Sharad Yadav launches his new party, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Friday (Express Photo/Amit Mehra) Sharad Yadav launches his new party, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Friday (Express Photo/Amit Mehra)

Calling upon all opposition parties to come together to stitch a non-BJP alliance to defeat the NDA in the next Lok Sabha polls, rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav on Friday formally launched the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) in New Delhi. In a scathing attack on the PM Narendra Modi-led Centre, Yadav said constitutional values faced a “danger” under the Modi government. “If they (the BJP) come to power again, you will not be allowed to hold meetings and make speeches,” he said.

Sharad Yadav was previously part of the JD(U). During the launch, he targeted JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for allying with the BJP.

He also targeted Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for “sitting in the lap” of the BJP. Yadav is not a member of LJD, but is believed to be its mentor.

