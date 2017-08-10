Latest News
  • Sharad Yadav lauds Election Commission for ‘brilliant judgement’ in Gujarat Rajya Sabha poll

Soon aftere the Gujarat Rajya Sabha election results were declared, Sharad Yadav had extended his greetings to Ahmed Patel congratulating him on his win "in spite of toughest hurdles." The Congress leader had promptly thanked him for his "support".

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 10, 2017 12:43 pm
sharad yadav, jd(u) bjp alliance, nitish kumar, jd(U) split, gujarat rajya sabha polls, ahmed patel, election commission Senior JDU leader Sharad Yadav (File Photo)
Following up on his congratulatory tweet to Congress veteran Ahmed Patel for his victory in Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections, senior JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav on Thursday lauded the Election Commission for showing “brilliant judgement” in the elections. Yadav’s remarks come at a time when speculations of his split from the JD-U and even imminent sacking from the party are rife.

“Brilliant judgement of ECI in respect of Gujarat RS election deserves congratulations to officials of ECI,” Yadav tweeted while referring to the poll panel’s decision to declare the votes of two Congress MLAs as invalid leading to Ahmed Patel’s victory. JD(U)’s new ally BJP was eyeing the third seat but Chhotubhai Vasava, the JD(U) leader who voted in the favour of Congress, was heard saying it was Sharad Yadav who had asked him to do so. The lone JD(U) vote is said to have clinched victory for Patel and brought the Congress closer to Sharad Yadav.

Soon after the election results were declared, Yadav had extended his greetings to Patel congratulating him on his win “in spite of toughest hurdles.” The Congress leader had promptly thanked him for his “support”.

Yadav has been unhappy over Nitish Kumar’s decision to undo the grand alliance in Bihar and form the government with the BJP. As of now, he is on a three-day “Jan Samvad” visit to Bihar where he will be interacting with the people to chart the further course of action. “If the alliance has broken, the trust of people has also broken. I am going among the people to talk with them on this…. I will seek a way out — the way out will emerge only from there,” he said.

Sources close to Yadav suggest he will not join the NDA and will also not accept any ministerial berth.

  1. M
    Mujtaba
    Aug 10, 2017 at 1:04 pm
    Those calling its brilliant judgement, it was out of compulsion, that is why it was delayed to so many hours because they didnt find anything for establishment favour. Still time, if people really come out for their grievances this country can be saved from goons they deployed everywhere, in ins utions, courts, on roads as wells on social media.
    Reply
    1. M
      Mohan Mahadev
      Aug 10, 2017 at 1:01 pm
      Janata Party, Janata dal or janata Dal United, whoever they may be, but can not be united ,it is their history. Power greedy tigers can not be caged in one cage. Today's democracy can only be headed by only one head.
      Reply
      1. J
        Jim
        Aug 10, 2017 at 12:44 pm
        Why does paadav not resign? RS ki kursi jyaada pyaari?
        Reply
        1. R
          Ramesh Salgotra
          Aug 10, 2017 at 12:36 pm
          Sharad Yadav has become totally irrelevant in present day political scene. He can not fetch votes for any political party. He is simply a glass room politician now. Every political party knows this. The irony is that our media gives lot of coverage to such politician completely ignoring grass root politician
          Reply
          1. R
            Rabi Mishra
            Aug 10, 2017 at 12:50 pm
            I totally agree. I want Nitish to kick out this man from JDU as soon as he can.
            Reply
            1. R
              Resurrect Fern
              Aug 10, 2017 at 1:14 pm
              Nitish and whole BJP will be kicked out in 2019.
          2. R
            romi
            Aug 10, 2017 at 12:36 pm
            instead of behaving a cong / laooo chamcha Go join them if yo have guts OR float your own party Guess darpok like you wont do any
            Reply
