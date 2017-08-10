Sharad Yadav lauds Election Commission for ‘brilliant judgement’ in Gujarat Rajya Sabha poll

Senior JDU leader Sharad Yadav (File Photo) Senior JDU leader Sharad Yadav (File Photo)

Following up on his congratulatory tweet to Congress veteran Ahmed Patel for his victory in Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections, senior JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav on Thursday lauded the Election Commission for showing “brilliant judgement” in the elections. Yadav’s remarks come at a time when speculations of his split from the JD-U and even imminent sacking from the party are rife.

“Brilliant judgement of ECI in respect of Gujarat RS election deserves congratulations to officials of ECI,” Yadav tweeted while referring to the poll panel’s decision to declare the votes of two Congress MLAs as invalid leading to Ahmed Patel’s victory. JD(U)’s new ally BJP was eyeing the third seat but Chhotubhai Vasava, the JD(U) leader who voted in the favour of Congress, was heard saying it was Sharad Yadav who had asked him to do so. The lone JD(U) vote is said to have clinched victory for Patel and brought the Congress closer to Sharad Yadav.

Brilliant judgement of ECI in respect of Gujarat RS election deserves congratulations to officials of ECI. — SHARAD YADAV (@SharadYadavMP) August 10, 2017

Soon after the election results were declared, Yadav had extended his greetings to Patel congratulating him on his win “in spite of toughest hurdles.” The Congress leader had promptly thanked him for his “support”.

Yadav has been unhappy over Nitish Kumar’s decision to undo the grand alliance in Bihar and form the government with the BJP. As of now, he is on a three-day “Jan Samvad” visit to Bihar where he will be interacting with the people to chart the further course of action. “If the alliance has broken, the trust of people has also broken. I am going among the people to talk with them on this…. I will seek a way out — the way out will emerge only from there,” he said.

Sources close to Yadav suggest he will not join the NDA and will also not accept any ministerial berth.

