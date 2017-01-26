Honour of votes greater than honour of daughters, says Sharad Yadav

Patna: BJP and Lok Janshakti Party activists protesting against JD(U) senior leader Sharad Yadav’s comments against women in Patna on Wednesday. (Source: PTI Photo) Patna: BJP and Lok Janshakti Party activists protesting against JD(U) senior leader Sharad Yadav’s comments against women in Patna on Wednesday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Rajya Sabha MP and senior JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav has courted controversy by comparing the “honour” of votes with that of daughters. Speaking at a function to mark the birth anniversary of former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur in Patna, Yadav said on Tuesday, “Logon ko yeh batana behad jaruri hai ki ballot paper kaise kaam karta hai. Vote ki ijjat aapki beti ki ijjat se jyada badi hoti hai… Agar beti ki ijjat gayi to sirf gaon aur muhalle ki ijjat jayegi, lekin agar vote ek baar bik jaye, ek baar gadbad ho jaye to desh aur subki ijjat chali jayegi. Saare sapne khatam ho jayenge. (People need to be told how ballot paper functions. The honour of votes is greater than the honour of your daughters…if a daughter loses her honour, a village or a mohalla loses its honour, but if a vote is sold, a state or a country loses its honour. All dreams will crash)”.

JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi said Yadav was quoted out of context. “What Sharadji meant was that the decision to vote for a particular party should be taken judiciously. He said that marrying off a daughter to the wrong person may bring a bad name to a village, but voting for a wrong candidate or party can have a devastating effect on the country”. Tyagi apologised on behalf of the party. “If it has hurt women or some women’s groups, we are sorry,” he said.

Protesting against the statement, local BJP leaders staged a demonstration at Kargil Chowk where they blackened Yadav’s pictures. “Such a statement by a leader of Sharad Yadav’s stature is uncharitable and condemnable,” said state BJP spokesperson Vinod Narayan Jha.

NCW frowns at sexist remarks

The National Commission for Women (NCW) will approach the Election Commission (EC) for directions to political parties asking their members to refrain from making sexist remarks during campaigning. NCW chief Lalitha Kumaramangalam said that the remarks of Sharad Yadav and Vinay Katiyar had prompted the move. ENS