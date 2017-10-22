Sharad Yadav JD(U) faction forms ad hoc team

Sharad Yadav (File) Sharad Yadav (File)

The Sharad Yadav faction of the Janata Dal (United) on Saturday constituted a 21-member team of ad hoc office-bearers, including four vice-presidents, 10 general secretaries, six secretaries and a youth wing president. Arun Kumar Shrivastava, who made an announcement to this effect, is among the general secretaries. His other colleagues are Javed Raza, Kodan Ramaya and Arjun Rai (both former MPs), George Varghese, Govind Yadav, Amitava Datta, Virendra Bidhuri, Ratan Lal and Anil Jai Hind.

The four vice-presidents are Rajya Sabha member Ali Anwar, Rajvanshi Mahto, former MP S N Gautam and Sushila Morare. The secretaries are M V Sreyamskumar, Anil Bhagat, Ram Chandraya, Lal Bahadur Singh, Zubair Ahmed and Chandra Shekhar Yadav. The youth wing will be headed by Saleem Madavoor. Chhotubhai Vasava, acting president of JD(U), also named former minister Ramai Ram as president of the ad hoc Bihar unit. Ram Deo Yadav will be the sole vice-president.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App