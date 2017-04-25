Sharad Yadav in Vadodara: ‘State government turning a blind eye to needs of tribal community’

Yadav, who addressed a media gathering at Vadodara’s Circuit house on Monday, lashed out at Gujarat government for not doing anything for the rights of Bhils. (Representational Image) Yadav, who addressed a media gathering at Vadodara’s Circuit house on Monday, lashed out at Gujarat government for not doing anything for the rights of Bhils. (Representational Image)

SENIOR JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav, who arrived in Vadodara to interact with tribals as part of the party’s ongoing social justice programmes led by Chhotu Vasava in the state, has expressed confidence that the forthcoming Assembly polls in Gujarat will not be a cakewalk for the BJP. Yadav said that the JD(U), which has allied with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the state ahead of the polls, will contest elections to fight for the rights of the Bhil community in Gujarat as well as seek employment for the youth.

Yadav, who addressed a media gathering at Vadodara’s Circuit house on Monday, lashed out at the Gujarat government for not doing anything for the rights of the Bhils. “A majority of the tribal population in Gujarat is of the Bhil community. This community has been given no opportunity to grow,” Yadav said, accompanied by tribal leader Chhotu Vasava, who alleged that the state had not released the tribal budget for the welfare of the Bhil community. Yadav said, “In 2014, they (Narendra Modi led NDA alliance) announced that 2 crore people per year would be employed if they are brought to power. In the last three years, only 1.5 lakh people have received employment. No skill development has taken place in Gujarat despite many promises.”

Speaking about the alliance of the JD(U) and the NCP, Yadav said the issue of employment in Gujarat will be among the major issues in the Assembly polls. “The employment of youth is a problem in Gujarat. It is an issue we will create awareness about.”

Yadav also dismissed the NCP’s recent suggestion of having Praful Patel as the Chief Minister’s face of Gujarat for the alliance.

Lashing out at the Central government in , Yadav said, instead of generating employment in the country, the BJP has “snatched away” livelihoods of those in the animal husbandry business—- the second-most important occupation in the country after agriculture. “Did they say in their 2014 campaigns that they would only harp about cow protection after their win? This is a country that relies on agriculture and animal husbandry. India produces the best milk and they are finishing the industry. Cow protection has been going on from ages… The only way to transport the cow is through trucks.. Mostly people involved in this trade are from the minority community. Now, they are being beaten and also booked and incidents like Alwar are taking place. They are dividing the country in the name of religion. Is this sabka saath sabka vikaas?”

Yadav also said that the BJP-PDP government had done nothing to resolve the Kashmir issue. “The situation in the Valley has not been so bad. The BJP has not implemented a single promise. In the last three years, the situation in Kashmir has worsened. They had promised to talk to all stake holders including Hurriyat and they must do it,” Yadav said.

